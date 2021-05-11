30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares rose 21.3% to $0.91 in pre-market trading.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 17.8% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Monday.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) rose 13.2% to $5.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced it initiated a strategic alternatives review. The company also swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) rose 10.8% to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Evolving Systems is expected to report Q1 results on May 13.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) shares rose 10.2% to $1.94 in pre-market trading.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 10.1% to $19.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 7.3% to $17.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX)shares rose 6.1% to $3.47 in pre-market trading after surging over 53% on Monday.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) rose 5.4% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Monday.
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares rose 4.1% to $21.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong FY22 guidance. The company also announced it added $1.5 billion to its buyback.
Losers
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) fell 28.7% to $4.52 in pre-market trading. Alset EHome International priced $32.0 million underwritten public offering of units.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares fell 22.5% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.00, down from $0.05 year over year.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 16.2% to $0.905 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Monday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 15.9% to $15.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 15.7% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) fell 15.4% to $20.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued FY21 guidance.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 15.3% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after jumping over 82% on Monday.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) fell 14.7% to $37.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.65), down from $(0.45) year over year.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) fell 14.4% to $7.52 in pre-market trading after the company filed for potential mixed shelf offering.
- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) shares fell 12.4% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 11.9% to $141.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The company said that it is unlikely to seek emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States until July at the earliest.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) fell 11.2% to $4.06 in pre-market trading after climbing over 23% on Monday.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares fell 10.1% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Monday.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) fell 9.4% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 9.3% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Datasea rose over 23% on Monday after the company entered into distribution partnership with Jiade Boya Culture Co.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) fell 9% to $5.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Monday.
- Luokung Technology Corp.(NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 8.8% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Luokung Technology recently announced its shares will continue to trade in the US on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
- Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) fell 8.6% to $$40.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and also issued weak EPS guidance.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 8.3% to $25.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Monday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 7.2% to $27.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Monday.
