Dell's Chief Projects Semiconductor Chip Crunch To Extend For Multiple Years: Reuters
- Dell Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: DELL) Michael S. Dell expects the semiconductor chip crisis to extend for several years despite the construction of global factories, Reuters reports based on a statement to Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper.
- The crisis will loom for older and cheaper semiconductors, especially those available at the one-dollar range used practically everywhere. He also expressed concerns over the availability of newer technologies.
- The pandemic-induced demand surge for electronic gadgets triggered a chip crisis for items ranging from cars to computers and smartphones.
- Dell has to pay a premium to secure supply despite accounting for an annual order volume of $70 billion.
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) also estimate the crisis to extend beyond 2021.
- Other companies expressing concerns over the crisis include Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) for its smartphone and gadget processor chips, Germany’s Robert Bosch GmbH, AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) due to the lack of crisis resolution.
- Price action: DELL shares closed lower by 1.37% at $99.68 on Monday.
