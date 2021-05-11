64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares jumped 82.6% to settle at $6.39 on Monday.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares surged 53.5% to close at $3.27 on Monday on above-average news.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) jumped 31% to close at $16.03 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target of $10 to $15per share.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 30.5% to settle at $2.87.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) jumped 27.7% to close at $14.38 as the company reported confirmed partial response in ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy study of CUE-101 in late stage second line and beyond patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) jumped 24.5% to close at $22.41 following $22.60 per share buyout from AbbVie Inc. AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit will pay $550 million in cash to scoop up Soliton and Resonic, its sound-wave device that improves the appearance of cellulite.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares surged 23.5% to close at $4.57. The company recently appointed Ron Spears as Chief Revenue Officer.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 23.5% to settle at $3.31 after the company entered into distribution partnership with Jiade Boya Culture Co.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) gained 21.9% to close at $28.61.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) gained 21.8% to close at $4.58. The company, last week, reported a Q1 loss.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) surged 21.4% to settle at $12.99.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) jumped 20% to close at $45.00. The company, last week, reported preliminary record quarterly revenue for fiscal Q2.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) gained 20% to settle at $13.38.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) rose 19.2% to close at $10.64 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Residential Design Services segment to Interior Logic Group for $215 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 18.8% to settle at $2.97.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) jumped 17.2% to close at $4.16.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) surged 15.6% to close at $4.44 after the company announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) rose 15.4% to settle at $5.91.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) jumped 15.2% to close at $2.50.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) rose 14.4% to settle at $6.20. The company, last week, released Q1 results.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) surged 13.6% to close at $15.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) gained 13.1% to close at $14.75. Keybanc maintained TimkenSteel with an Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $16.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) jumped 11.3% to settle at $293.45.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) rose 11.1% to settle at $8.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company issued strong Q2 sales guidance.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 10.2% to settle at $202.35 after the company announced plans to build headquarters for SE Asia, its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Singapore.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares gained 9.4% to close at $8.70 after dropping 22% on Friday.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) surged 8.4% to close at $6.19.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) jumped 8% to close at $13.83. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) gained 5.6% to close at $17.56 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.
Losers
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares fell 27.5% to close at $13.71 on Monday.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares tumbled 26% to close at $489.60 on Monday after the company reported it is facing a period of higher uncertainty in its business outlook. The company’s board also declared a ten-for-one split in the form of a stock dividend.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) fell 24.7% to close at $8.37 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 20.3% to close at $28.56.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 20.2% to settle at $25.99 after the company reported a proposed concurrent public offerings of $250 million of common stock and $500 million convertible senior notes due 2028. Morgan Stanley maintained Insmed with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $58 to $56.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 19.5% to close at $1.03.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 19.5% to close at $7.90. Dynavax Technologies, last week, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) fell 19.1% to settle at $111.51. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) dipped 18.7% to settle at $42.40 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 18.5% to close at $8.61.
- American Shared Hospital Services. (NYSE: AMS) fell 17.9% to settle at $2.80 after dipping around 18% on Friday.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) dipped 17.5% to close at $96.33.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) dropped 17.4% to settle at $6.34. Alset EHome International priced $32.0 million underwritten public offering of units.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) fell 17.3% to close at $5.79. Onion Global priced its IPO at $7.25 per ADS on Friday.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) fell 17.2% to close at $48.16.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) dipped 17.1% to close at $36.99.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) fell 16.9% to settle at $23.04.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) dropped 16.8% to close at $12.63.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 16.5% to close at $10.84.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) dipped 16.3% to settle at $46.96. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) fell 16.2% to close at $49.09. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) dipped 16.2% to settle at $2.90.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 15.9% to close at $16.23. CleanSpark, last week, released Q2 results.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 15.8% to settle at $36.03.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) dropped 15.3% to settle at $11.22.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) fell 14.6% to settle at $3.85 after gaining around 9% on Friday.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 14.4% to close at $7.53. The company, last week, reported a $70 million buyback plan.
- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares fell 13.3% to close at $15.75 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) fell 13.3% to close at $4.91. Orgenesis shares climbed over 24% on Friday after the company swung to a Q1 profit.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 13% to close at $88.41.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) dipped 12.6% to close at $3.25. BioLineRx, last week, announced positive top-line results from GENESIS Phase 3 trial evaluating its lead clinical candidate, Motixafortide, combined with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), for hematopoietic stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) fell 12.4% to close at $8.50. Waterdrop shares fell 19% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dipped 11.1% to close at $9.67.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) fell 10.9% to close at $2.13.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 7.8% to close at $17.15 after jumping 24% on Friday.
