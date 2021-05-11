 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 4:20am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for April is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index is likely to increase to 100.8 in April following versus March’s reading of 98.2.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect job openings rising further to 7.455 million in March from 7.367 million in February
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 1:15 p.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

