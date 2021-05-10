 Skip to main content

10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 10, 2021 6:54pm   Comments
Gainers

  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced it added $1.5 billion to its buyback.
  • 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) shares are trading higher after the company announced it initiated a strategic alternatives review. The company also reported Q1 EPS of $0.75, up from $(0.11) year over year and better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Losers

  • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCEshares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.65), down from $(0.45) year over year.
  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.00, down from $0.04 year over year and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.00, down from $0.05 year over year.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

