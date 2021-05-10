10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced it added $1.5 billion to its buyback.
- 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) shares are trading higher after the company announced it initiated a strategic alternatives review. The company also reported Q1 EPS of $0.75, up from $(0.11) year over year and better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
Losers
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.65), down from $(0.45) year over year.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.00, down from $0.04 year over year and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.00, down from $0.05 year over year.
