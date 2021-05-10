Alphabet, Facebook Shares Decline On Citi Rating Downgrade Over Ad Revenue Growth Concerns: Bloomberg
- Digital advertising companies like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) shares dropped on rating downgrade by Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from buy to neutral over the decline in ad budgets, Bloomberg reports.
- Citi gave Facebook a $320 price target and Alphabet a $2,415 price target.
- Interestingly, both the companies had beat the Q1 analyst consensus.
- Citi expects a deceleration in the pandemic-induced growth in the last two quarters, jeopardizing the stock multiples.
- Citi reiterated neutral ratings on both Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), while Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) got a sell rating.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) was the only digital-ad stock that got a buy rating due to growth prospects associated with the budding connected TV market.
- Bloomberg’s average analyst price target implies an upside of over 20% for Alphabet and 25% for Facebook.
- Last week, Bloomberg had projected an over 30% Facebook core mobile-ad business growth despite competition in the second half.
- Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 2.31% at $2,343.18, and FB shares traded lower by 4.40% at $305.43 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for GOOG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Apr 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
