 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon To Raise $15B Via Bond Sale To Tap Cheaper Borrowing Costs: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon To Raise $15B Via Bond Sale To Tap Cheaper Borrowing Costs: Bloomberg
  • Cash-rich e-commerce retailer Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is selling bonds for debt refinancing and stock repurchase, capitalizing on the cheaper borrowing costs, Bloomberg reports.
  • Amazon is issuing debt in as many as eight parts totaling $15 billion with the longest maturity 40-year security, yielding around 115 basis points over Treasuries.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and working capital. The two-year bond will be assigned for eligible green or social projects, including clean transportation, renewable energy, and sustainable buildings.
  • The company held over $73 billion in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities as of March end.
  • Amazon had last borrowed $10 billion for general corporate purposes in June 2020. The company sold $16 billion of bonds in 2017 to finance the Whole Foods Market Inc acquisition.
  • Amazon has been building new global warehouses and cloud-computing data centers to meet the pandemic-induced demand from online shoppers and businesses turning to remote work. Property and equipment spending more than doubled to $45 billion in the March year-end, up from $20 billion.
  • Amazon’s board had authorized $5 billion in share buybacks in 2016, which has not been activated yet.
  • Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo are managing the bond sale.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 2.25% at $3,217.05 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

US, Canadian Pilots Unions Clash Over Cargojet And Fatigue Rules
This Week's IPO Repertoire
Trans-Atlantic Rivalry Brews Over Airbus A321 Converted Freighter
Tile Counts On Amazon Partnership To Rival Apple's AirTags
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Kroger, Netflix, Pfizer And More
Amazon Created A Bull Trap After Bezos Unloaded Shares: What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Financing Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com