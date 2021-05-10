 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Fidelity National Info

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Looking at Q1, Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) earned $99.00 million, a 40.72% increase from the preceding quarter. Fidelity National Info's sales decreased to $3.22 billion, a 2.8% change since Q4. In Q4, Fidelity National Info earned $167.00 million, and total sales reached $3.32 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Fidelity National Info posted an ROCE of 0.0%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Fidelity National Info is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Fidelity National Info's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Fidelity National Info reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.3/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.24/share.

 

