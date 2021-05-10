 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Becton

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q2, Becton (NYSE:BDX) earned $434.00 million, a 65.03% increase from the preceding quarter. Becton's sales decreased to $4.91 billion, a 7.68% change since Q1. Becton earned $1.24 billion, and sales totaled $5.32 billion in Q1.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Becton posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Becton's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Becton reported Q2 earnings per share at $3.19/share, which beat analyst predictions of $3.04/share.

 

Related Articles (BDX)

Becton Dickinson To Spin-Off Diabetes Care Business: Highlights
BDX Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Reports $480M COVID-19 Diagnostic Sales; Reaffirms FY21 Guidance
Recap: Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings
SPACs Attack Recap: 5 Deals, Rumors And Headline News
Bill Gates-Backed Vicarious Surgical Announces SPAC Deal With D8 Holdings: What You Need To Know
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Preps For BLA Filing, Sonoma Surges, BioXcel Readout, Ortho Clinical Lands Contract
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com