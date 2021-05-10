Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) - P/E: 9.11 Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 8.63 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 7.98 Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 1.7 Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) - P/E: 3.95

Tegna's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.52, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.16. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.04%, which has increased by 0.45% from last quarter's yield of 1.59%.

This quarter, Daily Journal experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 23.09 in Q4 and is now 42.93. Daily Journal does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nexstar Media Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.97 in Q4 to 4.42 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.86%, which has decreased by 0.7% from 2.56% last quarter.

This quarter, Cango experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.75 in Q3 and is now 1.61. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Blue Hat Interactive's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.02, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.01. Blue Hat Interactive does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.