 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Golden Matrix Group: Coming to America

Jay Rubin  
May 10, 2021 9:41am   Comments
Share:
Golden Matrix Group: Coming to America

On May 4th, Benzinga interviewed the CEO of the Golden Matrix Group, Brian Goodman.

Golden Matrix Group (OTCM: GMGI) is a company that converts land-based gambling operations into the online sphere. Brian Goodman himself has been in this sector for over 20 years.

In the interview, listeners were given exclusive access to an elevator pitch by Goodman, “We can build you an entire environment. We can help you launch it. We can help you run it and teach you how to monetize it. And we will do this for no cost at all. All you need to do is show us that you have an ability ultimately to run this organization, this gaming entity and we can help you get there.”

While they are currently based in the Asia-Pacific region, they have plans to expand to the United States, specifically New Jersey. Golden Matrix has big plans for their new US operation as Goodman announced that they are creating a platform for esports gamers to wager bets against other players.

Golden Matrix Group currently trades on the OTC market under the ticker GMGI, but they have recently filed to trade on NASDAQ and they are confident that they will be approved relatively soon.

Benzinga would like to thank Brian Goodman for coming on the show and we are looking forward to their promising future. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: eSports gaming Golden Matrix Group otc markets Partner ContentNews Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com