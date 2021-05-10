70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares gained 43.4% to close at $3.50 on Friday.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) rose 36.6% to close at $12.50 following Q1 earnings.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) jumped 26.2% to close at $10.83.
- The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) gained 26.2% to close at $7.85 after reporting higher quarterly earnings.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) gained 24.4% to settle at $5.66 after the company swung to a Q1 profit.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) rose 24.2% to close at $18.60 after dropping 23% on Thursday.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) surged 23.5% to close at $13.98 after the company reported higher Q1 earnings.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 22.8% to settle at $8.03after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) jumped 21.9% to close at $34.88 following strong quarterly sales.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) gained 21.9% to settle at $2.67.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) surged 21.7% to close at $8.29 after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $12 to $16per share.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) gained 20% to close at $32.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged 19.9% to settle at $25.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) gained 19.3% to close at $34.20 after reporting a Q1 profit.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) climbed 18.3% to close at $154.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 guidance.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares jumped 17.8% to close at $4.47. The company announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective May 7.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) jumped 17.3% to close at $34.37 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) gained 17.2% to close at $41.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 16.7% to close at $1.61 after the company provided an update on its IBIO-201 program and reported on its progress in developing a second-generation subunit vaccine candidate, IBIO-202, being designed for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) surged 16.6% to settle at $3.3450 after the company issued an update on Bentrio program in allergy.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) rose 16.5% to settle at $7.28. The company, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) gained 16.3% to settle at $2.92 following strong Q1 results.
- BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) gained 16.3% to close at $15.35.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 16.1% to settle at $2.74.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) jumped 15.9% to close at $13.70 following upbeat quarterly results.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 15.8% to settle at $66.81.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) surged 15.3% to close at $9.19.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 14.9% to settle at $44.62.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 14.4% to close at $16.18 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $4.77 to $23 per share.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares gained 14.3% to settle at $0.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) gained 13.6% to settle at $27.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 13.4% to close at $11.50 after the cpmpany posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) climbed 13.3% to settle at $19.93. The company recently released Q1 results.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) surged 12.4% to close at $27.26.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares gained 11.6% to settle at $317.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 revenue guidance.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares gained 10.8% to close at $2.76.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) gained 10.5% to close at $47.13 after reporting Q1 results.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) rose 8.8% to close at $4.51.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 8.3% to close at $77.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) gained 7% to settle at $3.98 after the company reported a time chart contract for m/v Myrsini with Bocimar.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 6.9% to settle at $100.40 after dropping over 7% on Thursday.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 5.2% to close at $173.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares tumbled 62% to close at $10.46 on Friday after the company said the FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee that evaluated avacopan for the treatment of antineutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis gave a split verdict on whether the efficacy data support approval of avacopan. The committee voted 9-7 in favor of safety and 10-8 that the benefit-risk profile is adequate to support approval of avacopan at the proposed dose of 30 mg twice daily.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) dipped 32.2% to settle at $5.75 after the company announced that the ORARIALS-01 pivotal trial of arimoclomol in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.
- Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU) fell 29.8% to close at $6.92.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) dropped 22.5% to settle at $9.90 after reporting a loss for the second quarter.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 22.2% to close at $7.95.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) dropped 21.3% to settle at $13.07.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) fell 19.6% to settle at $7.13 after the company priced its 9.29 million shares common stock offering at $7 per share.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) dropped 19.4% to close at $3.45.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) fell 19.2% to close at $9.70 after the company priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) dipped 18.8% to close at $12.95 after the company reported a decline in quarterly earnings.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 17.8% to close at $10.15 after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) dropped 17.7% to settle at $2.80 after reporting a Q1 loss.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares declined 17.6% to close at $3.41.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) fell 16.3% to settle at $40.54 after the company issued weak FY21 earnings forecast.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) dropped 15.9% to close at $3.28 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 15.6% to close at $2.54 after jumping 25% on Thursday.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) fell 15.3% to close at $89.48 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) dropped 14.8% to close at $20.01 following weak quarterly results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 14.7% to settle at $3.84.
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) fell 14.6% to close at $35.91 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) dropped 14.5% to close at $6.60. Piper Sandler downgraded Home Point Capital from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $18 to $8.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) fell 13.7% to close at $2.83 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) tumbled 13.6% to settle at $50.58 following weak quarterly sales.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) dropped 12.4% to settle at $2.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) fell 10.8% to close at $9.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) fell 7.5% to close at $127.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) fell 6.2% to close at $1.52. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares jumped 35% on Thursday in reaction to new data from a post hoc analysis of Phase 1 ReCLAIM study evaluating elamipretide in patients with noncentral geographic atrophy (GA) and high-risk drusen associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) shares fell 5% to close at $24.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
