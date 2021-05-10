Tile Counts On Amazon Partnership To Rival Apple's AirTags

California-based startup Tile is relying on a partnership with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to rival Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) AirTags.

What Happened: Amazon said that Tile, a service that locates misplaced items using Bluetooth technology, will join Amazon Sidewalk beginning June 14. Amazon Sidewalk is Amazon’s Bluetooth network that helps to improve the connectivity of devices like the Ring and Amazon Echo.

The e-commerce giant noted that the partnership will enable compatible Amazon Echo and Ring devices to extend Tile's network coverage to help users locate their lost items.

Tile users will also get the benefit of Amazon Alexa to find their lost items. Amazon noted that multiple Echo devices connected to Sidewalk will enable users to find misplaced items faster around the home.

Tile currently supports in-house finding with Amazon Echo, Apple's Siri, Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Home and Comcast Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity X1.

Why It Matters: The partnership with Amazon Sidewalk will enable Tile to leverage Ring and Amazon Echo devices to bolster its network. It will also help Tile to better compete against AirTags, which uses Apple’s “Find My” tracking network.

The “‌Find My‌” network leverages its larger install base to help find missing items, enabling items to be found even if they are outside the Bluetooth range of an owner’s device.

Apple said in April it is letting third-party companies use its “Find My” app so as to help users track missing items. Tile said later in April that it plans to ask Congress to look closely at Apple’s business practices and specifically the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s foray into the lost item tracking category.

Price Action: Amazon.com shares closed almost 0.5% lower on Friday at $3291.61, while Apple shares closed 0.5% higher at $130.21.

