Barron's Picks And Pans: Hannon Armstrong, Seagate, Tesla, Virtu Financial And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story helps investors to prepare for the changes ahead.

Other featured articles discuss how to invest in tomorrow's big tech trends, what a green economy could mean for miners and fashion changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, see the prospects for a hard-drive maker, a retail investing boom play, the leading electric vehicle maker and more.

Cover story "Imagining the Next 100 Years in Business, Science, and Investing" by Lauren R. Rublin offers commentary from investment experts on the near and distant future, from synthetic biology to space travel to cryptocurrencies. For instance, see whether they believe that Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is in it for the long haul.

Andrew Bary's "How the Green Economy Will Be a Gold Mine for Copper" makes a case that the push toward renewable energy will boost demand for copper, which in turn will push up prices in an already tight market. See why Barron's believes that electric vehicles alone will be a bonanza for miners such as Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX).

In "Seagate Remakes Itself for the Cloud," Eric J. Savitz discusses how, for 40 years, hard-drive maker Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) has faced doubt from investors. Discover why, thanks to the cloud, the data storage company is once again defying the skeptics, as new enterprise applications are powering a hard-drive renaissance.

Big cultural changes usually bring big fashion changes, and the past year's COVID-19 pandemic certainly has done so, according to "Get Dressed for the Reopening. These Stocks Will Benefit" by Teresa Rivas. Find out why those big changes are great news for fashion retailers in the United States, including the likes of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

In Avi Salzman's "Go Green With This Niche Play on Renewable Energy," discover how Maryland real estate investment trust Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE: HASI) brings crucial expertise and funds to support clean-energy projects. A bonus, says the article, is the service provider's cash flow and growing dividends.

"Robinhood Isn't Publicly Traded. But You Can Play the Investing Boom With This Stock" by Steven M. Sears points out that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) plays an essential role in the significant growth of retail investing, while also providing efficiency to the markets. See why Barron's recommends that investors consider this "half and half" strategy.

After an epic rise, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has stalled. But that is just what it tends to do. It rockets higher after major milestones, then does nothing for a while. So says Al Root's "Tesla Stock Needs a Catalyst. Here Are Some Contenders." The article presents some catalysts that could light a fire under the stock again.

In "6 Agricultural Stocks Poised to Ride Food Prices Higher," Al Root reveals how prices of corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities have been soaring, yet some agricultural stocks, like FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC), have not been keeping pace. Barron's suggests that that has created a buying opportunity in Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and other stocks.

Lauren R. Rublin's "How to Invest in Tomorrow's Big Tech Trends Today" reveals what Jerry Yang, founding partner of AME Cloud Ventures and co-founder of Yahoo, sees ahead for biofacturing, smart sensors, the future of video and more. Check out whether synthetic DNA company Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) may be worth a look now.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Barron's 100th anniversary

The legacy of Barron's founder

Barron's biggest hits and misses over the past century

Introduction of the Barron's Future Focus Stock Index

How the awful April jobs report is misleading

Whether the tussle over COVID-19 vaccine patents is overblown

How tech innovators can be better global citizens

Whether more electric vehicles really pose a threat to oil

Whether Dogecoin needs to be taken a little more seriously

How to avoid getting burned by thematic exchange-traded funds

How Vietnam's big infrastructure plans are good news for investors

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

