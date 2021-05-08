5 Things You Might Not Know About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest on the highly anticipated "Saturday Night Live" episode tonight featuring Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk as host.

Cyrus gained fame as the star of the popular Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) show “Hannah Montana.”

The daughter of country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus has been well-known as a musician and actress. Records from Cyrus have been released under labels owned by Disney and Sony Group (NYSE: SONY).

Here are five things you might not know about Miley Cyrus.

Frequent SNL Appearances: Tonight, Miley Cyrus will make another appearance on "Saturday Night Live," the weekly show from NBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

This will not be Cyrus’ first time on the show, as she first hosted on March 5, 2011. Cyrus served as both host and musical guest for the October 5, 2013, and October 3, 2015, episodes. Cyrus also was the musical guest for the November 4, 2017; December 15, 2018; April 25, 2020; and May 8, 2021, episodes.

Real Name: Cyrus was born November 23, 1993, as Destiny Hope Cyrus. The musician changed her name to Miley, a nickname given to her as a baby for her frequent smiling. Cyrus legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008.

Star of Hannah Montana: Cyrus beat out 1,000 hopefuls for the role of Miley Stewart on “Hannah Montana.” The Disney Channel show ran from 2006 to 2011. The show was one of the most successful for viewers on the network.

“Hannah Montana” also led to a concert series, movies and soundtracks that were well received by the many fans. Cyrus’ father Billy Ray Cyrus starred alongside her on the series.

Miley Cyrus originally tried out for the role of Miley Stewart’s friend Lilly that went to Emily Osment instead.

Dolly Parton Is Her Godmother: Legendary singer Dolly Parton is the godmother to Miley Cyrus. The title came from the strong relationship between Parton and Billy Ray Cyrus who worked together in the 1990s.

Parton played the godmother to Miley’s character on “Hannah Montana.” Miley Cyrus and Parton have performed together several times, including as a duet doing the Parton song “Jolene” at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Coach to Music Hopefuls: Cyrus has had decades of success in the music industry. She has also mentored those hoping to make it in the industry, starring as a coach for the hit NBC show “The Voice.”

Cyrus was a coach alongside Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for Season 11. Cyrus also returned to be a coach for Season 13.

