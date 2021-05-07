 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021
On Friday morning, 417 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Areas of Interest:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • Avalon Holdings (AMEX:AWX) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.
  • LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)'s stock gained the most, trading up 538.71% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $418.74 on Friday morning, moving up 0.63%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares set a new 52-week high of $338.39 on Friday, moving up 0.02%.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.12 Friday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares hit $53.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.11%.
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares broke to $116.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $216.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock set a new 52-week high of $294.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $261.43 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.64%.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $140.10 on Friday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $300.70 on Friday, moving up 1.29%.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares set a new yearly high of $97.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.94.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.75. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $868.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $695.51. Shares traded up 2.78%.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares broke to $85.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares were up 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.77.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.98 Friday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) stock set a new 52-week high of $366.67 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $203.29 on Friday morning, moving up 0.34%.
  • Vale (NYSE:VALE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.16. Shares traded up 0.87%.
  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.94. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $214.35 for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares were up 1.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $395.25 for a change of up 1.51%.
  • Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock hit a yearly high price of $263.67. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.68.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $62.44 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
  • FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares were up 0.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $314.48 for a change of up 0.74%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.31 Friday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $237.67.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares broke to $46.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.69%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares hit $156.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.41%.
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.62 with a daily change of up 1.87%.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $211.03.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.01. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.47. Shares traded up 2.69%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.67. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.40 on Friday, moving up 1.06%.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares broke to $67.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock hit a yearly high price of $146.74. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $259.00 on Friday morning, moving up 0.69%.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.23.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.93 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.05 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $194.37. Shares traded up 0.67%.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares set a new yearly high of $43.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) stock set a new 52-week high of $393.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.53 on Friday morning, moving up 0.3%.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares hit $13.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares broke to $107.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.17 Friday. The stock was up 4.52% for the day.
  • National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $65.35 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 1.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.54.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares hit a yearly high of $48.76. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.50. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
  • Sysco (NYSE:SYY) shares broke to $85.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.13%.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares set a new 52-week high of $182.02 on Friday, moving down 0.19%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares set a new yearly high of $189.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) shares broke to $30.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares were up 0.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.70.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares set a new yearly high of $33.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.34 Friday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares set a new yearly high of $101.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $147.04 Friday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares were up 0.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.64 for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares hit a yearly high of $218.66. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares were up 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.95.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares set a new yearly high of $33.02 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock made a new 52-week high of $269.06 Friday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to $197.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.37%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $124.02.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $167.00 with a daily change of up 2.69%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $267.38 on Friday, moving up 0.86%.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.28 on Friday, moving up 0.69%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 1.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.64 for a change of up 1.54%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.87.
  • DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) stock hit a yearly high price of $142.21. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares broke to $280.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.65 on Friday, moving up 0.21%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $164.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.31 Friday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares hit $45.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $466.21 on Friday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares were up 2.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.87 for a change of up 2.83%.
  • VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $224.91. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares hit $330.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.19%.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares broke to $344.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.3%.
  • DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were up 1.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.93.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares broke to $31.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.72. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
  • Fortis (NYSE:FTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.58 on Friday, moving up 0.81%.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares broke to $119.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.32%.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares hit a yearly high of $81.83. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares broke to $52.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.55 on Friday, moving up 0.9%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $116.62 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
  • Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.52.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $315.54. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $37.34. Shares traded up 1.25%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares were up 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.05 for a change of up 0.5%.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5,174.99.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $221.59 on Friday, moving up 0.33%.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares were up 0.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.66.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares set a new yearly high of $79.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.37% on the session.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.24. Shares traded up 0.03%.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) stock set a new 52-week high of $140.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.34 on Friday, moving down 0.18%.
  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.50 on Friday, moving up 0.11%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.70 with a daily change of up 5.38%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock hit a yearly high price of $227.61. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.13%.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.40. Shares traded down 1.17%.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares were up 0.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.11.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.05 on Friday, moving up 0.21%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $53.83. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.06. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.67 on Friday, moving up 1.0%.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) shares hit $29.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) shares were up 0.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $153.53.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.58 Friday. The stock was up 4.34% for the day.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.84%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $9.82 with a daily change of up 1.09%.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares set a new yearly high of $25.41 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $57.70. Shares traded up 0.7%.
  • DaVita (NYSE:DVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.20 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares set a new yearly high of $155.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.46. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.45 on Friday morning, moving down 0.28%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.12. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares hit a yearly high of $141.49. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares hit $8.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.23%.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.60. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares set a new yearly high of $29.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares set a new yearly high of $62.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $225.91 on Friday, moving up 0.99%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
  • Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares set a new yearly high of $6.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit a yearly high of $37.42. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
  • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) shares hit a yearly high of $54.97. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.
  • Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $82.71. Shares traded up 1.99%.
  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.36. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares were up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $171.56.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.99 Friday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares set a new yearly high of $104.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares set a new yearly high of $15.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $157.51 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares were up 0.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.16.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.15 Friday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
  • Alleghany (NYSE:Y) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $726.89 with a daily change of up 3.04%.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $194.58 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) shares hit a yearly high of $27.27. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares were up 0.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.30.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.80 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
  • Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) shares hit a yearly high of $116.90. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
  • Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.54 on Friday morning, moving down 0.69%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares were up 1.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $197.31.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.04. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares broke to $21.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%.
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $106.99. Shares traded down 0.86%.
  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.96 Friday. The stock was up 2.84% for the day.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.49.
  • Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares were up 0.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.46 for a change of up 0.18%.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.91 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit a yearly high of $26.02. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.32%.
  • Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.24. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares were down 0.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.49 for a change of down 0.9%.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares were up 2.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.98 for a change of up 2.13%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $176.11 Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.39.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares broke to $108.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.13%.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.88.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.64%.
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%.
  • Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.49 on Friday, moving up 0.86%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares broke to $64.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.
  • Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares were down 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.25.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares broke to $13.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.0%.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $131.04 on Friday morning, moving up 0.57%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.75 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.62.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.26. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares set a new yearly high of $52.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.27. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares hit a yearly high of $135.46. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares were up 3.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.72.
  • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $94.50 with a daily change of up 5.12%.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.49 for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares set a new yearly high of $59.92 this morning. The stock was up 12.3% on the session.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.78 on Friday morning, moving up 1.27%.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit a yearly high of $24.53. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares hit a yearly high of $88.69. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares set a new yearly high of $59.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares set a new yearly high of $20.15 this morning. The stock was up 4.9% on the session.
  • Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) shares hit a yearly high of $103.87. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) shares hit $94.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.32%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.47. Shares traded up 0.69%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares were up 4.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.24.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $65.27. Shares traded up 0.32%.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.85 on Friday, moving up 0.3%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares were up 2.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.97 for a change of up 2.19%.
  • GATX (NYSE:GATX) stock set a new 52-week high of $102.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.25 on Friday, moving up 0.61%.
  • Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $63.20 with a daily change of down 0.57%.
  • Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares hit $37.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.05 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.53. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.26. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.42. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.76. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.52. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
  • Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.65. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.87.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit $17.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares hit $21.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.26%.
  • Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.27 on Friday, moving up 0.48%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 1.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.81.
  • SPX (NYSE:SPXC) shares set a new yearly high of $66.19 this morning. The stock was up 4.55% on the session.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.65. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.65. The stock traded up 2.8% on the session.
  • Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.05 with a daily change of down 3.69%.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.88%.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) shares were down 1.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.94.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $47.57 with a daily change of down 0.23%.
  • Mednax (NYSE:MD) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.50. The stock was up 13.91% for the day.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares were up 7.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.36 for a change of up 7.66%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares hit $41.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
  • Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) shares set a new yearly high of $43.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares hit a yearly high of $26.08. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.27. Shares traded up 3.53%.
  • Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.36. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.71 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares hit a yearly high of $88.95. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • NexGen Energy (AMEX:NXE) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.39%.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.87. Shares traded up 8.44%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.74 Friday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.2%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.38. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $73.58. Shares traded up 2.38%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares were up 0.78% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.60 for a change of up 0.78%.
  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.79 with a daily change of up 2.32%.
  • Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.3%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $29.85 with a daily change of up 4.0%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.48. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares were up 6.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.05.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares were down 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.16 for a change of down 0.3%.
  • HNI (NYSE:HNI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $44.98. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.29 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
  • Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.47 on Friday morning, moving up 0.26%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.14. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.04. Shares traded up 0.83%.
  • CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.77. Shares traded up 0.9%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares set a new yearly high of $33.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.16 on Friday, moving up 0.28%.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.
  • Harsco (NYSE:HSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.31 on Friday, moving up 2.45%.
  • Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.19 on Friday, moving down 0.09%.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $96.87. Shares traded up 1.54%.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.88 on Friday, moving down 1.13%.
  • Griffon (NYSE:GFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.70. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.50.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares were down 3.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.89.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.13. Shares traded up 0.68%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.57 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.0%.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.70. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares hit a yearly high of $7.17. The stock traded up 7.27% on the session.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.53. Shares traded up 5.56%.
  • OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares hit a yearly high of $64.76. The stock traded up 4.34% on the session.
  • Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.31. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares were up 0.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.03 for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares set a new yearly high of $42.97 this morning. The stock was up 17.28% on the session.
  • Sprott (NYSE:SII) shares hit $47.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.71%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares set a new yearly high of $10.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.74 on Friday morning, moving up 2.18%.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit $10.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.81.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) shares set a new yearly high of $44.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
  • Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.41.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares broke to $26.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.19%.
  • Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.89 on Friday, moving down 0.32%.
  • Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) shares hit $15.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) shares were up 5.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.37.
  • Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.62. Shares traded up 6.09%.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.16. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares were up 9.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.61.
  • MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.33.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares were up 0.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.65.
  • Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.99 on Friday, moving down 0.63%.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $64.99 with a daily change of up 1.36%.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.16%.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.95. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares were up 10.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.00.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.30 with a daily change of up 5.66%.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.00 on Friday morning, moving down 0.24%.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.23. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.13. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.03. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) shares were down 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.03.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.64. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.11 Friday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) shares were up 0.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.20.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares hit $18.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.14 on Friday, moving up 6.9%.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.51 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
  • Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.00. Shares traded down 0.09%.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.98 on Friday morning, moving up 1.1%.
  • Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.34 on Friday morning, moving up 3.54%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.48 on Friday, moving up 0.19%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares broke to $15.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.79. The stock traded up 8.22% on the session.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares set a new yearly high of $21.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.80 Friday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.23. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares broke to $15.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.84 for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares hit a yearly high of $25.65. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) shares set a new yearly high of $37.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares set a new yearly high of $61.69 this morning. The stock was up 5.21% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.37.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.05 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%.
  • First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.
  • Wells Fargo Income (AMEX:EAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.74 on Friday morning, moving up 0.34%.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.14 on Friday, moving up 0.89%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Friday, moving up 0.81%.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares broke to $43.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares were up 4.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.71.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares hit $29.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares were up 0.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.49 for a change of up 0.19%.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.81. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.55. The stock traded up 7.21% on the session.
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.86. Shares traded up 1.7%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.20 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares were up 0.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.80.
  • Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares were up 7.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.75.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.90 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares hit a yearly high of $27.24. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.83%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.75 on Friday, moving up 0.19%.
  • Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.57.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.60 on Friday, moving up 0.26%.
  • Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.46. The stock traded down 1.85% on the session.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.1%.
  • Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.99. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
  • Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.20. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.94.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares set a new yearly high of $26.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
  • Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares hit a yearly high of $7.66. The stock traded up 2.93% on the session.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) shares were up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.71.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) shares set a new yearly high of $12.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.24. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.17.
  • Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.43. The stock was up 3.72% for the day.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.46. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were up 7.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.51 for a change of up 7.02%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE:EVF) shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.77.
  • Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares set a new yearly high of $13.61 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
  • Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.86 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
  • Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) shares set a new yearly high of $22.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares hit a yearly high of $15.83. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
  • First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares hit $13.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.75 on Friday morning, moving down 0.24%.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.14. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.09 Friday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.78. The stock was up 3.73% for the day.
  • Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.61 on Friday, moving up 0.15%.
  • CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE:CEE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.70 with a daily change of up 1.16%.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares set a new yearly high of $23.27 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.28 with a daily change of up 0.53%.
  • John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.52. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.16%.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) shares were up 6.7% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.45 for a change of up 6.7%.
  • Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.89.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares were up 0.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.77.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNI) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.96 Friday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Friday, moving up 5.07%.
  • LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares were up 538.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.40.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.25. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.59 with a daily change of up 1.75%.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares were up 1.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.66.
  • European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) shares hit a yearly high of $11.54. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
  • Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) shares were up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.57 for a change of up 0.14%.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.02. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares hit a yearly high of $27.49. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
  • Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) shares broke to $21.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.31%.
  • L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares hit $7.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.35%.
  • InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX:IHT) shares broke to $5.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 95.13%.
  • HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) shares hit a yearly high of $20.00. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.36.
  • Avalon Holdings (AMEX:AWX) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.07 on Friday, moving up 20.76%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

 

