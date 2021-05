Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 17 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:EDTK). Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 28.42% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $106.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.57%.

