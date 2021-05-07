The Daily Dash: Gotta Wear Those Seat Belts!

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight a top safety official stressing the need for seat-belt law enforcement, Yellow Corp.'s disappointment with its Q1 earnings and more.

The High Five

1. A top safety official in the trucking industry is urging police to step up enforcement of seat-belt laws on motor carriers due to the high number of drivers and other occupants who weren't complying with those laws when they died in crashes. "I just cannot believe people are not wearing seat belts," Jack Van Steenburg said. John Gallagher from Washington

2. As trucking volumes continue to rise, freight brokers have struggled with their own internal recruiting strategies and have started reaching out to industry recruiters. Brent Orsuga, founder and president of Pinnacle Growth Strategies, says the market has turned in favor of brokerage employees: "There is currently a war for talent." Grace Sharkey's feature

3. A coalition of trucking companies filed a petition to force an Indianapolis-based freight brokerage into Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings for unpaid transportation services. The involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition claims CMA Freight Services LLC owes 28 trucking companies nearly $40,000. Clarissa Hawes with more.

4. On a call with analysts, Yellow Corp. CEO Darren Hawkins said he was "not pleased" with the company's first-quarter results, a net loss of $63.3 million, or $1.26 per share. The report was well below analysts' expectations, which called for a loss of roughly half the one the less-than-truckload carrier posted. Todd Maiden's report

5. Executives from Lyft and Uber were under the microscope this week during their Q1 analyst earnings calls, and while they struck diplomatic tones around the regulatory environment surrounding gig workers, other stakeholders did not hold back. Brian Straight's Modern Shipper story

Five more to check out

Kenco adds warehouse in California; Lineage buys into Spain

Double digits! Clean Energy announces multiple RNG agreements

CognitOps raise $11M to increase warehouse visibility

Daily Infographic: 3PL warehouses at a glance

Elevated wildfire risk developing in Upper Midwest

Image Sourced from Pixabay