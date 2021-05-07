72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares surged 85.8% to settle at $10.22 on above-average volume.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) jumped 37.7% to settle at $25.83 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares gained 35% to close at $1.62 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology meeting with positive data from a post hoc analysis of the Phase 1 ReCLAIM study evaluating elamipretide in patients with non-central geographic atrophy and high risk drusen associated with dry age-related macular degeneration.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) surged 27.1% to settle at $27.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) climbed 25.9% to close at $34.73 following Q1 results.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 24.9% to settle at $3.01.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) surged 23.2% to close at $10.47.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) climbed 22.9% to close at $6.44 after the company announced preliminary April revenue of €2.491 million, up from €492 thousand year over year.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) rose 22.1% to close at $6.14 after the company disclosed successful results from first 2021 study, HYPER-A21-1.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 21% to settle at $12.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares jumped 20.5% to close at $37.70 after the Wall Street Journal reported that private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC is nearing a deal to buy the company.
- Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) surged 20.1% to close at $51.55 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) shares jumped 20% to close at $24.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) gained 17.8% to settle at $3.18.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) gained 16.6% to close at $4.14 after climbing more than 30% on Wednesday.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) gained 16.6% to close at $7.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) jumped 15.7% to settle at $4.28 after surging around 30% on Wednesday.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 15.5% to close at $6.93.
- Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: KOR) jumped 14.8% to settle at $2.41. Corvus Gold secured $20 million loan from AngloGold Ashanti North America Inc. to fund North Bullfrog permitting and pre-development work.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) rose 14.5% to close at $16.82.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) surged 13.9% to close at $3.78.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) surged 13.8% to close at $6.03. The company recently reported a $205 million common stock offering.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 13.5% to close at $1.68 after dropping over 8% on Wednesday. The company last week received a Nasdaq notification letter indicating shares will be suspended May 9. The company plans to appeal the determination.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) rose 13.5% to settle at $16.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) jumped 13.2% to close at $28.30 on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance above estimates.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) gained 12.5% to close at $6.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) jumped 12.5% to settle at $22.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) gained 12.3% to close at $3.01 on above-average volume.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 11.7% to settle at $46.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 11.6% to close at $7.70 after gaining over 7% in the previous session.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) rose 8.1% to close at $4.6150.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) rose 6.2% to close at $75.00 following quarterly results.
Losers
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) shares fell 39.7% to close at $14.83 on Thursday.
- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) shares dipped 31.9% to settle at $6.51 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares fell 27.1% to settle at $42.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also announced the CFO is stepping down.
- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares tumbled 26.4% to close at $34.23 on Thursday after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter. The company also priced its 5.65 million share common stock offering at $31 per share.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QUOT) dipped 25.1% to close at $12.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) dipped 25% to close at $2.40 after reporting Q1 results.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) dropped 23.3% to close at $2.34 after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 23.1% to close at $14.98 after jumping 96% on Wednesday.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) dropped 21.2% to settle at $3.56 following weak quarterly sales.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) fell 21% to close at $144.45 following Q1 results.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) dipped 20.6% to close at $8.78 possibly on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 120% on Wednesday.
- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) dropped 20.4% to close at $8.85. Guggenheim analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) fell 18.3% to close at $54.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) dropped 18% to settle at $26.90. The company recently released Q1 results.
- Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) fell 17.7% to close at $7.72 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) dipped 16.7% to close at $28.35 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) fell 16.6% to close at $19.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) dropped 16.3% to settle at $7.36. Veru recently announced that the Phase 2 results evaluating enobosarm for breast cancer include further efficacy data and an analysis of patients who have failed estrogen blocking agents and CDK 4/6 inhibitors.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 16.3% to close at $7.68.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) dropped 16.2% to settle at $36.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 16.2% to settle at $11.41 following Q1 results.
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) fell 16% to close at $89.77 after the company issued weak sales outlook.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) dipped 16% to close at $11.88 following Q1 results.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 15.8% to settle at $5.44.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 15.7% to close at $52.43 following Q1 loss.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) dipped 15.3% to settle at $17.66.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 15.2% to settle at $5.01 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak sales forecast for the second quarter.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) fell 14.9% to close at $2.65.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) fell 14.7% to close at $10.27 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares fell 14.6% to close at $157.68 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE) dipped 13.9% to close at $31.10 after reporting Q2 results.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 12.2% to close at $9.58. Ocugen is expected to report Q1 earnings on Friday, May 7.
- Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) fell 11.6% to close at $84.15 after the company reported a Q1 loss.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dropped 11.6% to settle at $15.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares fell 11.1% to settle at $4.50. Precipio recently launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test on the Amazon.com Inc platform.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) dipped 11% to close at $100.73 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) declined 9.1% to close at $0.4598 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 8.9% to close at $46.65 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) fell 7.1% to settle at $56.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) dropped 5.6% to close at $221.00 after the company priced its 1.35 million share common stock offering at $219 per share.
