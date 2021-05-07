Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- US jobs report for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a rise of 938,000 for April nonfarm payrolls following March's increase of 916,000. The unemployment rate is projected to drop to 5.8% from 6%.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.4% in March.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to rise $17.7 billion in March following $27.6 billion surge in February.
