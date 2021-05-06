15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised FY21 guidance.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.03, up from $(0.34) and better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Bill.Com (NYSE: BILL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 revenue guidance above estimates.
- iBio (AMEX:IBIO) shares are trading higher after the company provided an update on its IBIO-201 program and reported on its progress in developing a second-generation subunit vaccine candidate, IBIO-202, being designed for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Losers
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Stamps.Com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
