 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 06, 2021 7:04pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised FY21 guidance.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.03, up from $(0.34) and better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Bill.Com (NYSE: BILL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • iBio (AMEX:IBIO) shares are trading higher after the company provided an update on its IBIO-201 program and reported on its progress in developing a second-generation subunit vaccine candidate, IBIO-202, being designed for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Losers

  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Stamps.Com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APPN + BILL)

Appian: Q1 Earnings Insights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Cramer Weighs In On Shopify, Juniper And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2021
Facebook, Twilio, Spotify, PayPal, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Tuesday
Peter Thiel-Backed AvidXchange Gears For IPO At High Valuations: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com