Is Donald Trump's New Social Media Network Just A Blog?

For months former President Donald Trump has been teasing the launch of a new social media platform after being kicked off of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). A new platform featuring words from Trump has a similar feel to Twitter, but could actually be just a blog.

What Happened: A new section of Donald Trump’s website titled “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” features short posts from the former president dating back to March 24.

There are buttons for Facebook and Twitter to share the blog posts. A Twitter spokesperson told The Verge sharing content is permitted if the content does not violate Twitter Rules. Twitter did ban an account for @djtdesk believing it is related to Trump.

“Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth,” Trump shared on the platform after Facebook ruled they would not allow him back on the social network.

Facebook’s Oversight Board ruled Trump violated the terms of service for Facebook repeatedly and he should be banned forever.

Trump’s platform may have been built by Campaign Nucleus, a digital service founded by Brad Parscale, a former Trump campaign manager.

Related Link: Facebook Will Not Allow Trump Back On Its Platforms

Why It’s Important: Trump has a wide following and his tweets helped create continued news for major sites.

News around the platform launch and new posts by Trump coincided with the decision by Facebook, which could have increased awareness by fans to see what his thoughts and opinions were on the decision.

People can sign up to get email or text alerts if they provide the information through the new “From the Desk” platform. Staying connected with his followers through the platform could be Trump’s way around the social network bans and a way to gain email addresses and phone numbers for potential political contributions.

The ability for people to hit the share to Twitter of Facebook tabs on the blog posts could get Trump's thoughts published on platforms he is banned on.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, USA, via Wikimedia Commons)