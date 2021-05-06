Benzinga + Spactrax Partnership

DETROIT, May 6, 2021 -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it has partnered with leading SPAC research site Spactrax.com to enhance the site's offering with real-time SPAC-related news and alerts. Using Benzinga's newswire, Spactrax supplements its broad database of SPAC information with Benzinga's timely, actionable trading intelligence.

"We are very excited to be involved with Spactrax and to support their customers with real-time SPAC alerts such as target announcements or critical vote results," said Benzinga's TJ Paige. "As interest in SPACs continues to grow, Benzinga's real-time notifications help keep Spactrax customers up-to-date as the latest trading catalysts unfold."

"Prior to our partnership with Benzinga, our customers' number one request was that we add more real-time SPAC news," said Ed Black, founder and President of Spactrax. "But since we have added Benzinga's newswire to our offering, our customers have been thrilled with their access to fast, reliable, and relevant content that provides the perfect complement to our existing SPAC research."

About Spactrax.com

Spactrax.com is a leading online research platform that provides investors with an up-to-date database of blank check companies and SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies). Spactrax does not make investment recommendations, instead trusting investors with the tools and data they need to make their own well-informed decisions.

The easy-to-use Spactrax interface includes SPAC profiles with full info on company formation, areas of focus, management team bios, and SEC filings history. The SPAC calendar tracks upcoming vote dates and other key event catalysts. And the Spactrax spreadsheet view allows investors to sort, filter, & export SPAC data in a familiar tabular format with unlimited exports for further analysis.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content coveted by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.