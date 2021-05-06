Return On Capital Employed Overview: Core-Mark Holding Co

Looking at Q1, Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) earned $14.00 million, a 43.32% increase from the preceding quarter. Core-Mark Holding Co's sales decreased to $3.93 billion, a 7.53% change since Q4. Core-Mark Holding Co earned $24.70 million, and sales totaled $4.25 billion in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Core-Mark Holding Co's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Core-Mark Holding Co posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Core-Mark Holding Co's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Core-Mark Holding Co reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.36/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.22/share.