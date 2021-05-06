Pete Davidson, Michael Che Gleefully Ridicule 'SNL' Cast Members For Dissing Elon Musk

“Saturday Night Live” stars Pete Davidson and Michael Che firmly placed themselves in the camp welcoming Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) leader Elon Musk to the May 8 edition of the long-running comedy show, distancing themselves from other members of the cast who were reportedly unhappy with the announcement of Musk's guest hosting.

Preach It, Pete: In a Tuesday appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Davidson expressed excitement over sharing the stage with Musk.

“I’m really excited, man,” he said. “I’m gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some s**t.”

Davidson added he would like to receive the free Tesla to pass along as a Mother's Day gift, although he admitted, “As soon as she drives it once or twice, I would take it.”

Meyers asked Davidson if he would go into space with Musk, Davidson gave a 100% affirmation. As for getting stoned with Musk, Davidson claimed “100,000%.”

When quizzed about the agitation expressed by some “SNL” actors over Musk’s appearance, Davidson expressed happy bafflement.

“I don’t know why people are freaking out,” Davidson laughed. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe that Elon Musk is hosting!’ And I’m like, 'The guy that makes the Earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?'"

Che Chat: Also talking up the Dogecoin-touting entrepreneur was "Weekend Update" co-host Michael Che, who appeared on Meyers’ show to proclaim, “He’s the richest man in the world, how could you not be excited for that?”

Che also stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show and pretended to be offended by Musk, joking, “I was all on board with it till I found out – did you know he’s rich? Now I’m like against it.”

As for Musk, he didn't publicly acknowledge Davidson and Che's defense, although he shared a photograph of himself on his Twitter page wearing a black bandana for a face mask while studying his script at the "SNL" Studio 8H.

