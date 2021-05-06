Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday morning saw 321 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:WVFC) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high. Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) was the biggest gainer, trading up 19.41% to reach its 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are as follows:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $416.85.

(NYSE:HD) shares set a new yearly high of $335.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares were up 0.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.67 for a change of up 0.04%.

(NYSE:LIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $294.87 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.74%.

(NYSE:RY) shares hit a yearly high of $97.92. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $854.67 on Thursday, moving up 0.21%.

(NYSE:RTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares were up 0.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.01 for a change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE:AXP) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $157.50 for a change of up 0.18%. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $362.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.78%.

(NYSE:VALE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.17%. Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 0.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $213.80.

(NYSE:ANTM) shares set a new 52-week high of $393.60 on Thursday, moving up 0.12%. Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares were down 0.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.09.

(NYSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.62. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) stock hit a yearly high price of $237.17. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.

(NYSE:COF) stock hit a yearly high price of $155.97. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a yearly high of $138.38. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:HCA) shares set a new yearly high of $208.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. Progressive (NYSE:PGR) shares broke to $104.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:FCX) shares were down 0.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.10. Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) shares hit $375.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.

(NYSE:WM) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.18%. MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares hit $66.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.

(NYSE:AON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $257.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.18.

(NYSE:DOW) shares set a new yearly high of $68.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.50. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

(NYSE:CM) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.41. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $65.17. Shares traded up 0.59%.

(NYSE:NGG) shares set a new yearly high of $64.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.

(NYSE:LYG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.56 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $219.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.

(NYSE:BCE) shares were up 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.20. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $180.74. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $186.92 with a daily change of up 0.68%. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) shares set a new yearly high of $30.49 this morning. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.

(NYSE:PRU) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.16 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares hit $7.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.32%.

(NYSE:CRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.59 with a daily change of up 0.66%. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit a yearly high of $564.00. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

(NYSE:ALL) shares hit $130.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.92%. Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.78 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.02%.

(NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.94. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) stock made a new 52-week high of $113.12 Thursday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

(NYSE:ADM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.67. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) stock set a new 52-week high of $122.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE:DFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.38 on Thursday, moving up 0.31%. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares broke to $111.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.

(NYSE:HSY) shares hit a yearly high of $170.77. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares hit $266.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:MT) shares hit $32.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.16%. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.64. Shares traded up 0.33%.

(NYSE:FRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $187.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%. Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were down 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.65 for a change of down 0.15%.

(NYSE:SLF) shares hit $55.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.84%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $263.27. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.

(NYSE:AJG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.40. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.

(NYSE:LH) shares set a new 52-week high of $277.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.23%. Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.83 Thursday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

(NYSE:PKX) shares hit a yearly high of $87.94. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.31. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NTRS) shares broke to $118.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.05%. DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.48. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

(NYSE:GWW) shares hit a yearly high of $463.44. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares were up 0.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $196.10.

(AMEX:IMO) shares were up 1.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.13 for a change of up 1.15%. CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.21 on Thursday, moving up 0.2%.

(NYSE:KEY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.84 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.48%. CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares hit a yearly high of $16.27. The stock traded up 2.88% on the session.

(NYSE:DOV) shares were up 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $152.01 for a change of up 0.31%. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.66. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.

(NYSE:CFG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.10 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.39%. Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.65%.

(NYSE:KB) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.15%. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.

(NYSE:BR) shares set a new 52-week high of $165.76 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%. Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.09%.

(NYSE:GPC) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $132.87 for a change of up 0.23%. Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares hit a yearly high of $118.85. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:WAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $311.91 Thursday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.37 on Thursday, moving up 3.63%.

(NYSE:RJF) shares broke to $135.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $138.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:PFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.36 Thursday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.09 with a daily change of down 0.31%.

(NYSE:MAS) shares hit a yearly high of $65.81. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares hit $61.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:CG) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.81 on Thursday, moving up 1.34%. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares hit $251.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.

(NYSE:MOH) shares hit $267.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.51%. WestRock (NYSE:WRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.23. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

(NYSE:L) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $58.08 with a daily change of up 0.63%. Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $35.43. Shares traded up 0.4%.

(NYSE:TXT) shares were up 0.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.56. JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) shares were up 1.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $138.37 for a change of up 1.87%.

(NYSE:PKG) shares set a new yearly high of $153.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session. Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit a yearly high of $14.83. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.

(NYSE:SNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $247.77 with a daily change of up 0.29%. Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) shares hit a yearly high of $57.34. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

(NYSE:IPG) shares set a new yearly high of $32.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session. Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.24%.

(NASDAQ:STLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%. Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.69%.

(NYSE:BG) shares were down 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.38 for a change of down 0.33%. Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) shares hit $58.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.

(NYSE:GL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $106.31 with a daily change of up 0.57%. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares hit $28.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.

(NYSE:ATH) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.86 Thursday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.

(NYSE:PNR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%. Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.62 with a daily change of up 2.01%.

(NYSE:RS) stock made a new 52-week high of $173.26 Thursday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.21%.

(NYSE:AFG) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.80. Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.23 for a change of up 0.15%.

(NYSE:ACH) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.21. The stock was up 3.98% for the day. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares broke to $68.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE:Y) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $702.23. Shares traded up 1.03%. Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares broke to $160.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.37%. UGI (NYSE:UGI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.37. Shares traded up 0.47%.

(NYSE:BERY) shares broke to $67.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.12 for a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:FRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.04. The stock was up 4.66% for the day. Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) stock hit a yearly high price of $218.79. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NYSE:SITE) stock hit a yearly high price of $195.90. The stock was up 1.08% for the day. Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.28. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.

(NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a yearly high of $70.68. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.49 on Thursday, moving up 1.82%.

(NYSE:AN) shares broke to $105.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%. ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares set a new yearly high of $96.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:TOL) shares hit a yearly high of $66.38. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.92 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.

(NASDAQ:LECO) shares hit a yearly high of $132.98. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session. Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit $124.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%.

(NYSE:DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.44.

(NYSE:HBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.66%. Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares were up 0.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.46 for a change of up 0.62%.

(NYSE:POST) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.02 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%. Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.14 on Thursday, moving up 2.65%.

(NYSE:AMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $170.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%. Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) shares set a new yearly high of $29.39 this morning. The stock was up 3.64% on the session.

(NYSE:MDU) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%. Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $68.39 with a daily change of up 0.46%.

(NYSE:THC) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.90 on Thursday, moving down 0.05%. EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock hit a yearly high price of $123.87. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BPOP) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.69. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares broke to $62.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%.

(NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.32%. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares were down 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.67.

(NASDAQ:ACHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.38 Thursday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.23 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.39%.

(NYSE:GPK) shares hit $19.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%. Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $254.82.

(NASDAQ:ROLL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $208.11. Shares traded up 2.66%. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.69 on Thursday, moving up 0.25%.

(NYSE:WCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.20. The stock traded up 7.95% on the session. Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $58.20 with a daily change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE:AVNT) shares broke to $53.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.11%. Ryder System (NYSE:R) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.63%.

(NYSE:AB) shares broke to $45.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.19. Shares traded up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:GT) shares broke to $19.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.62%. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.25 Thursday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HWC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.44 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ:EBC) shares set a new yearly high of $22.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $87.13 Thursday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 1.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.40. Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $103.12 with a daily change of up 0.35%.

(NYSE:ARNC) shares broke to $36.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.03%. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.33.

(NYSE:AGO) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.28 for a change of up 0.8%. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $68.62 with a daily change of up 6.2%.

(NYSE:GEF) shares hit a yearly high of $64.95. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session. Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $67.11. Shares traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE:TEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $52.45 with a daily change of up 0.39%. Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.67. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.

(NYSE:GOLF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.45. Shares traded up 11.69%. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares set a new yearly high of $20.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

(NYSE:TROX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.69. Shares traded down 0.99%. Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.19.

(NYSE:CBT) shares set a new yearly high of $61.21 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares set a new yearly high of $36.24 this morning. The stock was up 6.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LILA) shares set a new yearly high of $14.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares were up 0.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.50 for a change of up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.70. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IHRT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.35. Shares traded up 1.6%. First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:OI) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.75. The stock was up 0.57% for the day. Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.10. The stock traded up 19.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FWRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.73. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session. Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.71 Thursday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

(NYSE:FSK) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.24. Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares were up 2.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.96.

(NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a yearly high of $17.44. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.85. The stock traded up 14.26% on the session.

(NYSE:MWA) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.95%.

(NASDAQ:SASR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.22 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.14. The stock traded up 3.48% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KALU) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $141.07 for a change of up 1.4%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.50 Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

(NYSE:BOOT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $74.79. Shares traded up 0.92%. NexGen Energy (AMEX:NXE) shares set a new yearly high of $4.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

(NYSE:ETY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.53. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session. Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.5%.

(NYSE:PFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.99. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session. Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares hit a yearly high of $42.42. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

(NYSE:DKL) shares broke to $44.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%. Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares broke to $7.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares hit $10.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.09.

(NYSE:CODI) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.84 on Thursday, moving down 0.23%. Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.14 for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:EPAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.21 Thursday. The stock was up 0.11% for the day. Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.00 on Thursday, moving up 8.9%.

(NYSE:EVRI) shares broke to $19.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.2%. Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares broke to $79.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.

(NASDAQ:CNDT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.06%. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

(NYSE:TNC) shares broke to $84.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%. Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.

(NYSE:FFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.90 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.45 with a daily change of up 0.43%.

(NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares were up 3.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.53. Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.58 with a daily change of up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:PETQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.00 Thursday. The stock was up 9.67% for the day. Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.19. Shares traded up 0.13%.

(NYSE:RWT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.42. The stock traded down 1.94% on the session. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.93 Thursday. The stock was up 5.71% for the day.

(NYSE:NRK) shares hit a yearly high of $13.98. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session. Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $109.50 with a daily change of up 1.02%.

(NASDAQ:AVID) shares were up 19.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.83 Thursday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

(NYSE:AOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.91 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat). Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) shares were up 0.66% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.29 for a change of up 0.66%.

(NYSE:JPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.67%.

(NASDAQ:ECHO) shares broke to $37.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%. Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares were up 4.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.27.

(NYSE:BCX) shares hit a yearly high of $9.81. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.25. Shares traded up 0.25%.

(NYSE:CPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%. PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.78 for a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:GCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.84 Thursday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares were down 0.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.93.

(NYSE:IIIN) shares hit a yearly high of $40.00. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.

(NYSE:VKQ) shares hit $13.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.

(NYSE:NTP) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.69. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.09. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:ACRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares hit a yearly high of $18.75. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.

(NYSE:MUI) shares hit a yearly high of $15.41. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares broke to $15.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.16%.

(NYSE:EFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.32 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.94. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

(NYSE:NQP) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.63. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares broke to $56.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.4%.

(NASDAQ:FLIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.26. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session. Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.73 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(AMEX:EAD) shares hit a yearly high of $8.72. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session. Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.35. The stock traded down 1.19% on the session.

(NYSE:NRGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.29 with a daily change of up 0.77%. Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.00. The stock was up 7.61% for the day.

(NYSE:PMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.03 on Thursday, moving up 0.16%. Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.25 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:PNNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.08%. GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.93 Thursday. The stock was up 5.23% for the day.

(NYSE:JRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.63. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.68 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.

(NYSE:PFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.62. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.50 Thursday. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AMRK) shares broke to $40.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.47%. FTS International (AMEX:FTSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.

(NASDAQ:CVLG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.05%. Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.72. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.

(NYSE:ARDC) shares hit a yearly high of $15.54. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session. First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.56 Thursday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MHLD) shares set a new yearly high of $3.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE:NPV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.98. Shares traded up 0.99%.

(NYSE:PHT) shares hit $9.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.19%. MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares were up 0.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.02 for a change of up 0.14%.

(NYSE:LGI) shares hit a yearly high of $20.62. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session. Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.42.

(NYSE:EVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.76 with a daily change of up 0.23%. Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.

(NYSE:EOD) shares were up 0.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.58. Ivy High Income (NYSE:IVH) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.14. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

(AMEX:ENX) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.66 Thursday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares broke to $29.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.

(NYSE:GRX) shares hit a yearly high of $13.25. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session. Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.68 with a daily change of up 0.32%.

(NYSE:MPA) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.35 on Thursday, moving up 0.33%. Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.51. Shares traded down 8.05%.

(NYSE:NIQ) shares broke to $14.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%. Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.25 with a daily change of up 8.11%.

(NYSE:BGX) shares set a new yearly high of $14.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session. Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX:CIK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.52. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:BTA) shares broke to $13.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares set a new yearly high of $8.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

(AMEX:IAF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. Virtus Global (NYSE:VGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.50 Thursday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

(NYSE:PNI) shares hit a yearly high of $11.89. The stock traded down 0.51% on the session. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new yearly high of $10.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.

(NYSE:GNT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.57. Shares traded up 0.54%. Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX:GLU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.95 with a daily change of up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:HDSN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.38 with a daily change of up 16.15%. Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.

(NYSE:FMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.20. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.09 Thursday. The stock was up 3.35% for the day.

(NYSE:PCF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.63. Shares traded down 0.1%. WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares hit a yearly high of $16.40. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.