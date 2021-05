Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During the morning session on Thursday, 67 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares made a new 52-week low of $201.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PBTS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%. Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.11 and moving down 1.86%.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.