Could 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Be Coming Soon? ViewerAnon Shares The Details

One of the bestselling video game franchises is Grand Theft Auto. The latest version of the game has sold extremely well for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO).

What Happened: Take-Two has not announced a release date for “Grand Theft Auto VI,” but a famous leaker believes they know when the game will be announced and released, Dextero reports.

ViewerAnon, who has leaked details for major movies, believes “Grand Theft Auto VI” will be announced by Take-Two in December 2022 and be released a year later.

The year timeline would follow a similar move Take-Two had for “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

Take-Two also has an update coming to “Grand Theft Auto V” later this year, which it won’t want to take away from.

Why It’s Important: The timeline for “Grand Theft Auto VI” from ViewerAnon may not be what gamers or Take-Two shareholders wanted to hear.

Take-Two was hiring game testers, which some believed meant the game was close to being released.

“Grand Theft Auto V” has sold more than 140 million units through the third quarter. Grand Theft Auto Online hit its highest engagement in the third quarter as well.

Take-Two Interactive will report fourth-quarter earnings on May 18 after market close. The company will also provide an update on how “Grand Theft Auto V” is selling and engagement for Grand Theft Auto Online.

TTWO rice Action: Shares of Take-Two are down 0.012% to $167.45 Thursday afternoon.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)