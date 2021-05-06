 Skip to main content

Why Nikola's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 06, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Why Nikola's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced a letter of intent was signed with Total Transportation Services Inc. for 100 Nikola trucks. 

What Happened: The collaboration includes vehicle trials and intent to order 100 Nikola Class 8 battery-electric vehicle and fuel-cell electric vehicle semi-trucks. 

“The Nikola Tre trucks are exactly the type of zero-emission solution we need to be using at the port. Our trucks operate for 18-20 hours a day making the benefits of the Nikola portfolio a perfect match for our needs," said Vic LaRosa, president of Total Transportation Services. 

“TTSI’s decision to utilize both Nikola BEV and FCEV vehicles speaks to their forward-looking and strategic mindset in covering a variety of hauling distances and loads, while still contributing to California’s clean-air initiatives,” said Michael Erickson, global head of the BEV business unit at Nikola.

Related Link: Why Tesla Might Have To Merge With Workhorse And Nikola Motors

Why It Matters: Nikola went public on the NASDAQ via the special purpose acquisition company VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. on April 20, 2020. The stock traded as high as $93.77 before falling significantly after Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the company of lying about its technology.

At last check Thursday, Nikola was up 5.57% at $11.

Photo courtesy of Nikola.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

