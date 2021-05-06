Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for April is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 533,000 for the May 1 week from 553,000 in the prior week.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect productivity rising a quarterly 3.7% in the first quarter versus a 4.2% decline in the fourth quarter. Unit labor costs are likely to drop at a 0.6% pace.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Master will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.
