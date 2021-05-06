 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 4:30am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for April is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 533,000 for the May 1 week from 553,000 in the prior week.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect productivity rising a quarterly 3.7% in the first quarter versus a 4.2% decline in the fourth quarter. Unit labor costs are likely to drop at a 0.6% pace.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Master will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

