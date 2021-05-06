 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Works On Getting Customers In China Access To Vehicle Data Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 3:25am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Works On Getting Customers In China Access To Vehicle Data Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will later this year launch a platform for customers in China that will allow them access to data generated by their vehicles, Reuters reported on Thursday.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company will be the first automaker to give customers access to such data after regulators recently published draft rules to ensure the security of data generated by smart cars.

Industry and regulators across the world are struggling to ensure data from vehicles, which are equipped with cameras and sensors, remains secure.

Tesla executives have reportedly recently participated in four policy discussions with the watchdogs in China on topics ranging from auto data storage, vehicle-to-infrastructure communication technologies, car recycling and carbon emissions. 

The Elon Musk-led company is also said to be ramping up its government relations team in China to ensure a “harmonious” relationship with the government.

Why It Matters: Tesla has been facing rough weather in China, a market that contributes nearly 30% of the electric vehicle maker's global sales and is its second-largest market after the United States.

The electric vehicle maker had last month assured regulators that data collected from its cars is well protected and is stored in China after Tesla vehicles were banned from military, state-owned enterprises in sensitive industries and critical agencies over national security concerns.

Just last month, the EV maker became a media and regulatory target after a customer at the Shanghai auto show protested an alleged malfunctioning of brakes, the videos of which became viral.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.39% lower at $670.94 on Wednesday and were down 0.66% in after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple, Tesla Earnings Reports Show An Increasing Reliance On China As A Market

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Cathie Wood Loads Up More On Peloton, Skillz, Teladoc On The Dip
If Dogecoin, Bitcoin Begin 'To Crack,' This Stock Will Be 'One Of The Easiest Shorts There Is,' Says Expert Trader
Dogecoin Rally A 'Middle Finger' To The System, Says Bitcoin Bull Novogratz
Elon Musk Autographs Toy Tesla Car, Asks Fans About Dogecoin Ahead Of 'SNL' Performance
Disney And Boeing Fall In A Mixed Day For The Markets
Doctor Offers A Chance To Win A Tesla After COVID-19 Vaccination
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com