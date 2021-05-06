 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fisker, Which Won't Begin Production Until Late 2022, Says It's Not Hit By Chip Shortage

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 4:57am   Comments
Share:
Fisker, Which Won't Begin Production Until Late 2022, Says It's Not Hit By Chip Shortage

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) CEO Henrik Fisker said on Wednesday the electric vehicle automaker will not be affected by the semiconductor chip shortage issue.

What Happened: The California-based company has no sales or cars in production yet and its first electric vehicle launch is in late next year.

"NO Chip shortage at Fisker!," the company’s co-founder proclaimed in a tweet, adding that its strategy to develop software in-house and a CTO from the chip industry will help it skip the queue.

The EV maker competes with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), a company that once employed Henrik Fisker and even sued him over design secrets, and plans to begin production of its Ocean SUV at its European vehicle assembly facility in late 2022. 

Fisker explained that the carmaker has lined up suppliers ahead of the next year’s launch and they are on target to deliver the company’s requirements. 

The company is also developing a more affordable, sub-$30,000 electric vehicle that it plans to launch by the end of 2023 with the help of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (OTC: HNHPF)

Why It Matters: The comments come at a time when automakers around the globe are struggling with chip supplies and have been forced to halt production on a rolling basis.

Fisker has been sharing preorder numbers for the Ocean SUV. In April he claimed Ocean SUV has scored over 15,000 bookings. 

CNBC's Jim Cramer late last year compared Fisker CEO with Nikola Corp’s (NASDAQ: NKLA) former Executive Chairman Trevor Milton who had stepped down after short-seller allegations, highlighting the risk of investing in EV startups that have no production or sales.

Price Action: Fisker shares closed 5% lower at $11.37 on Wednesday and were down 0.9% in after-hours trading.

Photo: Courtesy of Fisker

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
5 Long-Term SPACs For Investors To Consider
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Fisker, Lordstown Could Be EV Latecomers, Goldman Sachs Says In Downgrade
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
What's Happening With Nikola And Fisker Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Henrik FiskerNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com