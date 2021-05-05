14 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported initial booster data against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates.
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised guidance.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher after the company raised guidance. The company also reported the purchase of Chartboost for roughly $250 million.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also announced the CFO is stepping down.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Uber (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
