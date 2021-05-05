 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Reed's Stock Is Plunging Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 1:32pm   Comments
Share:

After spiking higher Tuesday, Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering of 6.68 million shares at $1.18 per share. The expected proceeds is $7.9 million.

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America.

Reed's shares were trading 22.2% lower at $1.12 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.68 and a 52-week low of $0.56.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REED)

What's Up With Reed's Stock Popping Off Today?
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Look Into Reed's Debt
Reed's: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2021
Reed's Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com