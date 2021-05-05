Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) - P/E: 9.7 Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 8.92 Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) - P/E: 7.14 StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) - P/E: 9.42 Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) - P/E: 5.97

Danaos has reported Q4 earnings per share at 2.29, which has increased by 19.9% compared to Q3, which was 1.91. Danaos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Orion Gr Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.12 in Q4 to 0.04 now. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Capital Product Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.38 in Q4 and is now 0.57. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.25%, which has decreased by 0.95% from 4.2% last quarter.

StealthGas saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q3 to 0.03 now. StealthGas does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Worthington Industries's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.36, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.95. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.75%, which has decreased by 0.15% from 1.9% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.