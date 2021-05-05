 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Share:

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) - P/E: 9.7
  2. Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 8.92
  3. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) - P/E: 7.14
  4. StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) - P/E: 9.42
  5. Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) - P/E: 5.97

Danaos has reported Q4 earnings per share at 2.29, which has increased by 19.9% compared to Q3, which was 1.91. Danaos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Orion Gr Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.12 in Q4 to 0.04 now. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Capital Product Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.38 in Q4 and is now 0.57. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.25%, which has decreased by 0.95% from 4.2% last quarter.

StealthGas saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q3 to 0.03 now. StealthGas does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Worthington Industries's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.36, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.95. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.75%, which has decreased by 0.15% from 1.9% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (DAC + ORN)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com