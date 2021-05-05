 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Share:

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 5.82
  2. Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) - P/E: 4.85
  3. Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 4.19
  4. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.58
  5. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.18

China Recycling Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.25 in Q3 to 1.7 now. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Atlantic Power has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.3, which has increased by 275.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.08. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.16%, which has increased by 5.83% from last quarter's yield of 5.33%.

This quarter, Central Puerto experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.02 in Q3 and is now 0.01. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kenon Hldgs has reported Q4 earnings per share at 2.69, which has increased by 146.79% compared to Q3, which was 1.09. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Pampa Energia has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.41, which has increased by 720.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.05. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (AT + CREG)

A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com