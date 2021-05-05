5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 5.82 Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) - P/E: 4.85 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 4.19 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.58 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.18

China Recycling Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.25 in Q3 to 1.7 now. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Atlantic Power has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.3, which has increased by 275.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.08. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.16%, which has increased by 5.83% from last quarter's yield of 5.33%.

This quarter, Central Puerto experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.02 in Q3 and is now 0.01. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kenon Hldgs has reported Q4 earnings per share at 2.69, which has increased by 146.79% compared to Q3, which was 1.09. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Pampa Energia has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.41, which has increased by 720.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.05. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.