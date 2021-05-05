Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for April will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect an addition of 763,000 in private payrolls for April following a 517,000 rise in the previous month.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services index is expected to further accelerate to 63.1 in April from prior reading of 60.4.
- The ISM's services index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is likely to increase to 64.2 in April from 63.7 in March.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Master is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets