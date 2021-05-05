 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 4:46am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for April will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect an addition of 763,000 in private payrolls for April following a 517,000 rise in the previous month.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services index is expected to further accelerate to 63.1 in April from prior reading of 60.4.
  • The ISM's services index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is likely to increase to 64.2 in April from 63.7 in March.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Master is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com