8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY21 guidance.
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Uber (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Lyft after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
Losers
