PayPal, Apple And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq Sharply Lower
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 5:20pm   Comments
PayPal, Apple And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq Sharply Lower

U.S. indices and shares of several companies in the broader technology sector were trading lower Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested rates may need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) closed sharply lower by 1.8% at $330.14.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) also closed lower by 0.62% at $415.62.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) managed to finish higher by 0.11% at $341.49.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Gainers were few and far between for the Nasdaq Tuesday, but among them were names in business software: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) and Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP).

Meanwhile, Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were among the most hammered names in the tech-heavy QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is set to report earnings on May 11 and traders are hoping that will mark a turnaround for its stock. Palantir hit an all-time high of $45 following its Jan. 26 “Demo Day” where the company revealed and demonstrated its proprietary software systems. Since then, shares have fallen 53% despite the S&P 500 reaching record highs… Read More

One company that has been an excellent investment in the last year has been social media giant Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Snapchat's stock got off to a lackluster start on the public markets after a highly anticipated IPO back in 2017… Read More

The longer that GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trades sideways with declining average daily volume, the greater the odds that the bears drive it lower. When stocks rally, the volume is typically higher than average… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

