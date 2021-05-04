PayPal, Apple And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq Sharply Lower

U.S. indices and shares of several companies in the broader technology sector were trading lower Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested rates may need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) closed sharply lower by 1.8% at $330.14.

(NASDAQ: QQQ) closed sharply lower by 1.8% at $330.14. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) also closed lower by 0.62% at $415.62.

(NASDAQ: SPY) also closed lower by 0.62% at $415.62. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) managed to finish higher by 0.11% at $341.49.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Gainers were few and far between for the Nasdaq Tuesday, but among them were names in business software: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) and Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP).

Meanwhile, Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were among the most hammered names in the tech-heavy QQQ.

