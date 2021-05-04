 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 4:17am   Comments
  • Data on motor vehicles sales for April will be released today.
  • International trade report for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect deficit of $74.0 billion in March for total goods and services trade, versus a $71.1 billion gap in the previous month.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on factory orders for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are likely to increase 1.3% in March.

Posted-In: Economic Data

