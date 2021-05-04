Twitter Users With More Than 600 Followers Can Now Host Clubhouse-Like Audio Streams

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Monday opened the doors of its live social audio-chat feature Spaces to accounts with 600 or more followers.

What Happened: The San Francisco-based company piloted its live audio conversations feature in December last year with a small group of users. Based on feedback from the tests, it now believes the feature can be offered to all accounts with 600 or more followers on Twitter.

“These accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience,” the company said in a blog post announcing the changes.

The microblogging site, in competition with the buzzy startup Clubhouse, plans to further open up Spaces to all its users based on the feedback from its latest move.

See Also: Clubhouse Said To Get $4B Valuation In Latest Funding As Rivals Inch Closer

How It Works: The feature is available on both iOS and Android devices for Twitter users, unlike Clubhouse which is currently an invitation-only service exclusive to iOS. The feature allows users to host live discussions. Listeners get an alert at the top of their timeline when someone they follow starts or speaks in a Space.

Why It Matters: The live audio space is getting crowded and everyone wants a piece of the pie following Clubhouse’s rise in popularity.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) plans to test its own set of audio features in Facebook groups. Mark Zuckerberg-led company last month revealed it is building a series of audio-focused products that will bring a wider aural component to the social media company's platform.

Microsoft Corp-owned (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn and Slack Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WORK) too are looking to capitalize on the trend. Online discussion forum Reddit last month gave a sneak preview of a Clubhouse-like feature that will allow members of its forum to host live audio conversations.

See Also: Reddit Joins The Audio Social Media Fray With Its Own Clubhouse-Like Service: What You Should Know

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is bullish on the potential of the social audio-chat feature and is exploring ways to monetize Spaces. Clubhouse has already announced plans to ensure users on the app get paid for their content.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 1.16% lower at $54.58 on Monday.