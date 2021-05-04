 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Ordered By Court To Hand Over Documents Related To Elon Musk's $55B Compensation Plan. Here's Why

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 5:46am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Ordered By Court To Hand Over Documents Related To Elon Musk's $55B Compensation Plan. Here's Why

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) legal team has been asked by a Delaware judge to hand over documents related to the communication before the company board approved a compensation plan in 2018 for CEO Elon Musk, Associated Press reported on Monday.

What Happened: The ruling by Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights Jr. was in response to a motion filed by shareholders who had, in 2018, sued Tesla accusing the electric vehicle maker of granting unjust enrichment to Musk and wasting corporate assets.

Slights has asked Tesla lawyers to provide documents that Musk shared with Tesla general counsel Todd Maron or deputy general counsel Jonathan Chang before the board signed off the compensation plan, as per AP.

See Also: Elon Musk Unlocks $11B In Stock Option Awards As Tesla Q1 Report Meets Targets

As per the plaintiffs, Chang and Maron worked in favor of Musk’s interests and negotiated on his behalf against the board’s compensation committee.

Slights however denied access to documents that are arguably protected by attorney-client privilege, communications among board members and an outside law firm, according to the AP report.

A Tesla attorney told Slights that the board followed “a robust process” to develop and approve the compensation plan.  

Why It Matters: Musk, who does not draw a salary from Tesla, could mint billions if Tesla stock hits ambitious market capitalization and operational milestones.

Musk adds stock equal to 1% of outstanding TSLA shares every time certain milestones are hit. There are a total of 12 such tranches outlined in the Tesla CEO's pay package, six of which have already been unlocked. Musk already owned 20% of Tesla when the plan was approved in 2018.

According to the plan, Musk will receive the full benefit of the pay plan, $55.8 billion, only if he leads Tesla to a market capitalization of $650 billion within a decade and hit revenue and earnings targets.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.46% lower at $684.90 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $900.40 and 52-week low of $136.61.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Dogecoin Co-Creator Sold All His Coins For Just Enough To Afford A Used Honda Civic In 2015 — Now DOGE Is Bigger Than Honda
Elon Musk Plays Down Lucid CEO's Role With Tesla, Says Rawlinson Was 'Never Chief Engineer'
Dogecoin But On Ethereum Blockchain? renDOGE Hits All-Time High
Dogecoin Hits Another All-Time High Just Below 45 Cents Amid Elon Musk-SNL Speculation
PreMarket Prep: The Bulls Take Back Control Of Tesla
Dogecoin Just Jumped A Fence And Has Room To Run
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com