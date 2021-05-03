Budweiser Seeks Photogenic Canines For Its #Pupweiser Promotional Contest

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD) is seeking good-looking dogs in a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) talent search for four-legged models to appear on its Budweiser beer cans.

What Happened: The company announced the new endeavor today on its Budweiser Twitter page.

“Your dog’s pawfect face could be on millions of Bud cans sold across the country this fall!” said the tweet. “Post your favorite dog pic and tag us using #PupweiserContest to enter.”

Budweiser added it will be making a donation to the nonprofit People and Pets Foundation based on the entries it received, although it did not provide specifics on the donation amount per entry.

Budweiser did not give a closing date for its #PupweiserContest promotion, nor is it certain if there is a cash prize for the winning dog’s two-legged parent.

This marks the second time in a month Anheuser-Busch conducted a pet-related promotion. Last month, it sought a four-legged “chief tasting officer” for its Busch Dog Brew, an alcohol-free bone broth brew for dogs.

See Also: Benzinga Stock Market Live: Options Explained

What Else Happened: While it is not surprising that the call for canine photos unleashed a flood of doggone-cute pup pics, what could be surprising was having the beer company give a shout-out to a certain Shiba Inu.

“PUPWEISER TO THE MOON,” tweeted Budweiser, featuring a photo of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) mascot in a rocket on a beer can label. “Wag your tail for this doggone DOGE cryptocan.”