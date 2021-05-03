 Skip to main content

Albertsons Teams With Spotify On Soleil Sparkling Water Promotion
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is upgrading its Soleil sparkling water brand with new packaging, new flavors and a new promotional campaign in conjunction with Spotify (NYSE: SPOT).

What Happened: The supermarket chain launched Soleil in 2016 within its Signature brand product line-up. This summer, Soleil will see the addition of four new flavors – mango, raspberry lime, tangerine and watermelon – and colorful new packaging designs created by internationally renowned illustrators including Mexico’s Raul Urias, South Korea’s Minji Moon and Britain’s Bárbara Malagol.

The new look and tastes will be complemented with a “Sip to the Beat” promotion this summer via Spotify. According to the Boise, Idaho-headquartered Albertsons, Soleil customers will be able to unlock a trio of curated Spotify music playlists – Amped Beats, Chill Vibes and Good Times – which can be found on the new packaging.

“We’re excited to team up with Spotify and share the eclectic packaging artwork from a diverse group of artists for this relaunch,” said Lisa Mirae, senior director of brands and marketing. “The entertaining playlists, exciting designs, and delicious Soleil flavors are a perfect combination for summertime fun. Soleil is crisp, refreshing, and a healthier beverage alternative to regular soda.”

What Else Happened: Last week, Albertson reported 2020 earnings, with sales and other revenue at $69.7 billion, up from $62.5 billion one year earlier. Gross profit margin increased to 29.3%, compared to 28.2% in the prior fiscal year, while net income was $850.2 million or $1.47 per share, compared to $466.4 million or 80 cents per share one year earlier.

“We are very proud of what our team accomplished in fiscal 2020, serving our customers and communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO. “As a result of our strong execution, we delivered record full-year results, drove meaningful market share gains and are well positioned for continued success and strong performance in fiscal 2021.”

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: marketing Promotion Soleil sparkling water Vivek SankaranNews

