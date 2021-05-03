Apple To Face Epic Games' Antitrust Lawsuit Over Unfair App Store Practices Today: Report
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will face Fortnite maker Epic Games in an antitrust lawsuit filed by the latter today in Oakland, California, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Epic charged Apple and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google in August for the unjustified removal of Fortnite from their mobile app stores.
- Apple and Alphabet had justified the removal as Epic had violated the App store terms by bypassing the 30% fee by introducing its in-app payment system, including running a smear campaign against the iPhone maker, Reuters reports.
- Epic alleged Apple’s App Store monopoly strategy of eliminating competition by charging exorbitant fees.
- Epic-backed expert Ned Barnes has testified that Apple’s App Store had a 77.8& operating margin in 2019 and 74.9% in 2018.
- Apple countered Epic’s allegations by crediting App Store rules for the safety and security in opening customer wallets to unknown developers.
- CEO Tim Sweeney will represent Epic. The company’s witness list includes other company executives, former Apple employees, and employees of companies including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).
- Apple’s witness list includes CEO Tim Cook, other executives like App Store, and Apple events leader Phil Schiller.
- Epic sought an end to multiple unjustified Apple practices.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.06% at $132.86 on the last check Monday.
