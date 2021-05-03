32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares jumped 99.7% to $14.42 after jumping 38% on Friday.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) gained 30.5% to $64.99 as the stock continued to increase in popularity on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets. On Friday, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics filed a Form 8-K showing that it entered into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital on Apr. 26 in which the company can sell up to $20 million of common shares to the Chicago-based investment group and asset management firm. Additionally, Nicholas J Singer disclosed that he took a 9%-plus stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.
- Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) surged 30.3% to $8.15. Rezolute, last month, announced $30 million debt financing agreement with SLR Capital Partners.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) gained 22.6% to $3.09. Milestone Scientific reported preliminary Q1 sales of $2.9 million up from $1.8 million.
- Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE: SRL) shares climbed 21.5% to $12.96. Scully Royalty said it has 'taken the first step by approving a policy for future cash dividends.' However, no dividends have been declared or determined to date.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 19.2% to $15.10 after the company announced that in a new study, COVAXIN demonstrated potential effectiveness against the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.128.2.
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: FRD) surged 18% to $9.63.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) gained 16% to $3.0648.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 15.4% to $00.5145 after jumping around 25% on Friday. The company, last week, announced it priced its 140 million common stock offering $0.30 per share.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) gained 14.7% to $17.22 following FY20 results. The company reported FY20 sales of $10.78 million, up from $2.5 million year over year.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares rose 13.3% to $6.17. GeoVax is expected to report Q1 results on May 6.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares rose 13% to $3.10 after jumping over 13% on Friday.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 12.7% to $4.17. Peabody Energy dropped 9% on Friday following quarterly results.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) surged 12.2% to $6.60. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies with a Buy rating and announced a of $26.5.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) gained 11.5% to $7.27. Image Sensing Systems shares jumped 42% on Friday after the company announced it initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, authorized a 220,000 share buyback and announced the implementation of a holding company reorganization.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) surged 11.4% to $32.35.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) gained 10.3% to $59.90.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) rose 8.9% to $5.75.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 5.7% to $7.08 as the company released 20-F late Friday.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 4.2% to $3.4899 following quarterly results. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, up from $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. Its total sales fell 45.3% to $40.2 million, while sales from e-commerce and wholesale channels jumped by 95.9% during the quarter.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares dipped 18% to $8.84 after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 13.5% to $204.96 despite the company initiating a pediatric expansion for its COVID-19 vaccine trial. Weakness is potentially due to profit taking after the stock surged last week following multiple positive catalysts.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) fell 12.1% to $24.52. EHang, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) fell 11.5% to $17.05. Humanigen, last month, announced data from the Phase 1b portion of the ZUMA-19 trial evaluating its lead candidate lenzilumab in patients treated with CAR-T in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) shares declined 11.3% to $8.56. Versus Systems is expected to host an Interactive Investor Event on May 20th.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 11.1% to $10.38 after the company provided an update on its regulatory plans for AVR-RD-01, its lentiviral gene therapy for Fabry disease, currently in FAB-GT Phase 2 trial.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) dropped 11.1% to $11.69. Morgan Stanley maintained Evelo Biosciences with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $14 to $13.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 10.6% to $13.63.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) dropped 10.1% to $11.86.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares declined 9.1% to $20.88.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 8.8% to $4.03.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) shares fell 8.5% to $27.30. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas