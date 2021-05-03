GLOBAL ENERGY METALS MAKES AGRESSIVE MOVES TO BOOST ITS BATTERY MINERAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITIES

Global Energy Metals Corporation President and CEO Mitchell Smith presented at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22, 2021, highlighting the company's investment exposure to the electrified future through its growing portfolio of jurisdictionally-safe, battery metals projects.

Vancouver, B.C.,-based Global Energy Metals (TSXV:GEMC | OTC:GBLEF | FSE: 5GE1) continues to develop a strong diversified portfolio of strategic battery mineral projects and in doing so, is expanding its global mining opportunities.

The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a strategic interest in the Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project including the past-producing Bruvann Nickel Mine in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in northern Norway. It has also permitted the first-ever drill program to be conducted on the Lovelock Mine Project in the Cottonwood Canyon area of the Stillwater Range in Nevada.

The proactive moves by Global Energy Metals meets the renewed interest in the battery minerals sector as price fundamentals are realigning due to the much anticipated surge in demand and market growth fueled by electric vehicle production. The company believes its current portfolio of cobalt, copper and nickel holdings is well exposed to this global transition toward a lower-carbon economy.

Global Energy Metals' interest in the Norwegian Råna Project sought to take advantage of one of the few drill-ready, low-capex Class-1 nickel opportunities globally that has strong mining potential and exploration. The company says Rana presents an opportunity as a future source of material suitable for the rechargeable battery sector.

"The Råna Project is located in one of the world's most opportune nickel districts. In addition to further exploring potential and resource scaling, it has the strategic benefit of being close to, and serving as a potential future supply source for, an emerging European battery manufacturing hub in Norway and the Scandinavian Peninsula," said Global Energy Metals President and CEO Mitchell Smith.

In Nevada, the first pass drilling program at the Lovelock Mine Project is intended to confirm intersections of cobalt-nickel-copper-bearing vein that correlates with historical underground mining and mapped superficial cobalt-nickel-copper occurrences. Global Energy Metals anticipates the drill program will demonstrate broader mineralization across the width and depth of the occurrence, which remains open in all directions.

The anticipated Nevada drilling program has the company especially enthusiastic:

A first pass drilling program aims to confirm intersections of cobalt-nickel-copper-bearing structures within historical workings. The company's exploration team is in discussions with a number of drilling operators to begin the approximate 1,400 meter short-hole drill program. Drill activities plan to begin in May 2021, subject to weather conditions.

Global Energy Metals has also recently entered into agreements with DG Resource Management for a 50% interest in a portfolio of battery metal projects including Monument Peak, Idaho, Chance Lake and Amiral, Quebec. Its ton-mine copper, cobalt, nickel and silver is part of its ongoing effort to assemble battery metals-rich projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions.

The Company is in the process of raising capital through a private placement financing to enable it to execute on a number of corporate building initiatives including the accelerated exploration program at the high-grade nickel-cobalt-copper Lovelock Mine project in Nevada, USA.

"We are positioned at the right place at the moment to grow the company and secure the metals that are electrifying transportation," added Smith.

Learn more about the company at www.globalenergymetals.com