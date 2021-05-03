 Skip to main content

Facebook Oversight Board To Issue Final Decision On Donald Trump's Ban On May 5: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) independent oversight board will announce the final decision regarding Donald Trump’s suspension from Facebook and Instagram on May 5, Reuters reports.
  • Facebook had blocked Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts over violent unrest concerns after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. The case was subsequently transferred to the oversight board.
  • Previously, the board had extended the public comment period on the case as it received a record of over 9,000 comments.
  • Facebook had also committed not to restore Trump’s accounts without the board’s approval.
  • Meanwhile, Donald Trump is considering starting his own social media platform.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.66% at $322.92 on the last check Monday.

